Kern County Public Health reports 37 new COVID-19 deaths, 308 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 37 new COVID-19 deaths and 308 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 101,157 resident cases and 727 deaths. The department is reporting that 35,280 people have recovered from the virus and 48,549 are presumed recovered. An additional 16,490 people are isolating at home the state is reporting that 233 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 324,400 tests have come back negative and 495 are pending.

There have been 61,131 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 18,399 cases while there are 9,443 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 12,114 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.