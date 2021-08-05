Kern County Public Health reports 357 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 357 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 114,699 cases and 1,428 deaths. The department says 41,432 residents have recovered and 68,677 are presumed recovered. An additional 3,120 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 119 are in a hospital.

The department said 425,780 tests have come back negative and 273 are pending.

There have been 69,258 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,680 in those 50 to 64 years old, 14,299 in those under 18 and 10,412 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 70 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 40 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, three cases of the B.1.351 beta variant from South Africa and three cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil.

Kern County also has eight cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant, a variant of interest according to the CDC.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.