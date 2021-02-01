Kern County Public Health reports 354 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 354 new COVID-19 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 94,467 resident cases and 624 deaths. The department is reporting that 32,229 people have recovered from the virus and 36,506 are presumed recovered. An additional 24,881 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 306 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 311,378 tests have come back negative and 674 are pending.

There have been 57,285 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 17,103 cases while there are 8,721 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 11,299 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to Kern Public Health’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.