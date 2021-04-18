Kern County Public Health reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 34 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 107,859 cases and 1,322 deaths. KCPH is reporting that 38,380 people have recovered from the virus and 66,034 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,098 people are isolating at home and 30 are isolated in a hospital.

The department said 370,325 tests have come back negative and 509 are pending.

There have been 65,070 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,639 cases and there are 13,067 cases in children. There have been 10,006 cases in those 65 and older.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that there are eight cases of the B 1.1.7. variant in the county.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.