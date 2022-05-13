BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths and 476 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 244,681 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,427 deaths, and 240,663 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 655,818 negative COVID-19 tests and 244,681 positive tests, while 840 tests are pending.

There have been 2,884 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,003 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 35,494 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 769 of them being hospitalized and 144 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 116,166 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,906 of them being hospitalized and 1,093 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 482,683 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 437,968 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 6.74, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 8.50.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.