Kern County Public Health reports 309 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 309 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 37,632 resident cases and 437 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,001 people have recovered from the virus and 9,703 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,412 people are isolated at home and 79 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 203,650 tests have come back negative and 237 are pending.

There are 23,240 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,737 cases while there are 3,216 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,433 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.