Kern County Public Health reports 304 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 304 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 26,580 cases and 204 deaths. The department is reporting that 8,400 people have recovered from the virus, 17,718 are isolated at home and 248 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 126,977 tests have come back negative and 839 are pending.

There are 16,606 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 4,687 cases while there are 2,214 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,034 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.