Kern County Public Health reports 301 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 301 new COVID-19 cases this morning, the highest the county has seen in months.

These bring the county’s total to 36,919 resident cases and 432 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,803 people have recovered from the virus and 8,825 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,799 people are isolated at home and 60 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 203,607 tests have come back negative and 111 are pending.

There are 22,799 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,626 cases while there are 3,147 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,341 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.