Kern County Public Health reports 3 new delta variant cases, first case of gamma variant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services department reported three new cases of the delta COVID-19 variant today, bringing the county’s total to six.

The B 1.617.2 variant was first detected in India in October and is now spreading across the U.S. It has become the dominant variant in the country when it comes to new COVID-19 cases, according to public health officials.

It is considered a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization due to its increased transmissibility and possibility of causing more severe symptoms in patients.

KCPH also reported the county’s first case of the P.1 variant, known as gamma. It is also considered a variant of concern by the WHO. The variant originated in Brazil in November.