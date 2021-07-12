Kern County Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 96 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 96 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 111,437 cases and 1,412 deaths. The department says 40,794 residents have recovered and 68,281 are presumed recovered. An additional 926 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 34 are in a hospital.

The department said 413,075 tests have come back negative and 140 are pending.

There have been 67,212 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,185 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,710 in those under 18 and 10,236 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 55 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, three cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa and three cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India.

According to state data, 306,766 people are fully vaccinated and 49,483 are partially vaccinated. Nearly 15,000 children 12 and up are vaccinated.

KCPH is now reporting COVID-19 cases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday instead of daily due to a decrease in local cases.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.