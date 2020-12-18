Kern County Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 886 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 886 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 56,687 resident cases and 479 deaths. The department is reporting that 19,479 people have recovered from the virus and 12,980 are presumed recovered. An additional 23,508 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 241 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 252,433 tests have come back negative and 517 are pending.

There are 34,986 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 10,076 cases while there are 4,833 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 6,771 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.