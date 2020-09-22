Kern County Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 75 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 75 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 31,657 cases and 357 deaths. The department is reporting that 15,507 people have recovered from the virus and 3,650 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,019 are isolated at home and 114 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 156,300 tests have come back negative and 652 are pending.

There are 19,663 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,652 cases while there are 2,695 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,597 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.