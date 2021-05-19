Kern County Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 73 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 73 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 109,424 cases and 1,379 deaths. The department says 39,228 residents have recovered and 67,589 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,205 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 28 are in a hospital.

The department said 389,634 tests have come back negative and 281 are pending.

There have been 65,958 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 19,913 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,333 in those under 18 and 10,130 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 21 cases of the B 117 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B 1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

All Kern County residents 12 years old and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.