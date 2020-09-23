Kern County Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 65 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 65 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 31,722 cases and 360 deaths. The department is reporting that 15,609 people have recovered from the virus and 3,857 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,770 are isolated at home and 116 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 156,998 tests have come back negative and 609 are pending.

There are 19,702 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,667 cases while there are 2,697 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,606 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.