Kern County Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 54 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 54 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 33,551 resident cases and 413 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,995 people have recovered from the virus and 5,312 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,810 are isolated at home and 21 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 176,983 tests have come back negative and 231 are pending.

There are 20,805 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,016 cases while there are 2,882 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,842 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.