Kern County Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 505 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 505 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 43,860 resident cases and 455 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,629 people have recovered from the virus and 12,828 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,838 people are isolated at home and 110 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 225,971 tests have come back negative and 281 are pending.

There are 27,005 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 7,845 cases while there are 3,767 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 5,231 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.