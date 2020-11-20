Kern County Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 350 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 350 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 37,982 resident cases and 440 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,059 people have recovered from the virus and 9,954 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,459 people are isolated at home and 70 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 203,681 tests have come back negative and 249 are pending.

There are 23,466 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,777 cases while there are 3,256 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,477 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.