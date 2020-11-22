Kern County Public Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 203 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 38,519 resident cases and 445 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,139 people have recovered from the virus and 10,722 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,149 people are isolated at home and 64 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 203,698 tests have come back negative and 699 are pending.

There are 23,803 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,863 cases while there are 3,302 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,543 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.