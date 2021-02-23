Kern County Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 288 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 288 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 102,137 resident cases and 786 deaths. The department is reporting that 36,414 people have recovered from the virus and 55,272 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,570 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 174 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 327,557 tests have come back negative and 486 are pending.

There have been 61,684 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 18,595 cases while there are 9,533 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 12,259 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.