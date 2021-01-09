Kern County Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,202 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 1,202 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 77,875 resident cases and 542 deaths. The department is reporting that 21,462 people have recovered from the virus and 13,257 are presumed recovered. An additional 42,190 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 453 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 281,356 tests have come back negative and 1,284 are pending.

There are 47,697 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 13,952 cases while there are 6,930 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 9,244 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.