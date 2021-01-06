Kern County Public Health reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,014 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 1,014 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 73,892 resident cases and 521 deaths. The department is reporting that 21,067 people have recovered from the virus and 13,178 are presumed recovered. An additional 38,745 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 422 people are in a hospital.

KCPH said 278,222 tests have come back negative and 1,823 are pending.

There are 45,416 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 13,210 cases while there are 6,500 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 8,721 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.