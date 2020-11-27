Kern County Public Health reports 295 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 295 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 40,632 resident cases and 448 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,339 people have recovered from the virus and 11,722 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,037 people are isolated at home and 86 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 218,954 tests have come back negative and 545 are pending.

There are 25,049 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 7,270 cases while there are 3,484 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,821 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.