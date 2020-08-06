Kern County Public Health reports 291 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 291 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 21,734 cases and 152 deaths. The department is reporting that 6,109 people have recovered from the virus, 15,197 are isolated at home and 266 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 110,580 tests have come back negative and 677 are pending.

There are 13,727 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 3,739 cases while there are 1,832 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 2,397 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.