Kern County Public Health reports 28 new COVID-19 deaths, 44 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths and 44 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 105,912 cases and 1,167 deaths. The department is reporting that 37,889 people have recovered from the virus and 63,526 are presumed recovered. An additional 3,283 people are isolating at home.

The department said 350,072 tests have come back negative and 520 are pending.

There have been 63,869 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,308 cases and there are 12,790 cases in children. There have been 9,875 cases in those 65 and older.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.