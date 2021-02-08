Kern County Public Health reports 273 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 273 new COVID-19 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 97,522 resident cases and 659 deaths. The department is reporting that 32,898 people have recovered from the virus and 42,186 are presumed recovered. An additional 21,633 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 247 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 317,455 tests have come back negative and 577 are pending.

There have been 59,070 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 17,660 cases while there are 9,063 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 11,664 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.