Kern County Public Health reports 264 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 264 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 45,342 resident cases and 456 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,762 people have recovered from the virus and 12,938 are presumed recovered. An additional 13,048 people are isolated at home and 138 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 231,513 tests have come back negative and 995 are pending.

There are 27,919 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 8,121 cases while there are 3,888 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 5,402 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.