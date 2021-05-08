Kern County Public Health reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 25 new cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 6 new COVID-19 deaths today, and 25 new cases.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 108,993 cases and 1,373 deaths. The department says 38,868 residents have recovered and 67,441 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,292 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 32 are in a hospital, and 9 are in the ICU.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has fifteen cases of the B 117 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and one case of the B 1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.