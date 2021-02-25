Kern County Public Health reports 25 new COVID-19 deaths, 295 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 25 new COVID-19 deaths and 295 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 102,627 resident cases and 811 deaths. The department is reporting that 36,618 people have recovered from the virus and 56,574 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,529 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 168 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 328,187 tests have come back negative and 466 are pending.

There have been 329,521 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 18,697 cases while there are 9,572 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 12,324 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.