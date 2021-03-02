Kern County Public Health reports 25 new COVID-19 deaths, 200 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 25 new COVID-19 deaths and 200 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 103,622 resident cases and 902 deaths. The department is reporting that 36,875 people have recovered from the virus and 58,427 are presumed recovered. An additional 7,320 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 154 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 332,647 tests have come back negative and 450 are pending.

There have been 62,537 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 18,902 cases while there are 9,655 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 12,462 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.