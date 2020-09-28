Kern County Public Health reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 32,029 cases and 369 deaths. The department is reporting that 15,984 people have recovered from the virus and 4,490 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,078 are isolated at home and 98 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 160,075 tests have come back negative and 514 are pending.

There are 19,904 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,728 cases while there are 2,733 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,648 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.