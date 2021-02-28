Kern County Public Health reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths, 152 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 24 new COVID-19 deaths and 152 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 103,295 resident cases and 851 deaths. The department is reporting that 36,665 people have recovered from the virus and 57,576 are presumed recovered. An additional 8,105 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 162 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 331,749 tests have come back negative and 500 are pending.

There have been 62,356 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 18,841 cases while there are 9,624 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 12,408 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.