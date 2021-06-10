Kern County Public Health reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 110,546 cases and 1,400 deaths. The department says 39,727 residents have recovered and 68,255 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,170 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 35 are in a hospital.

The department said 399,851 tests have come back negative and 156 are pending.

There have been 66,665 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,046 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,543 in those under 18 and 10,199 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 44 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.