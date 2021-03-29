Kern County Public Health reports 23 new COVID-19 deaths, 53 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 23 new COVID-19 deaths and 53 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 106,127 cases and 1,239 deaths. While these deaths are being reported now, the department says most of them happened in January and February.

KCPH is reporting that 37,994 people have recovered from the virus and 63,824 are presumed recovered. An additional 3,025 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 68 are in a hospital.

The department said 352,168 tests have come back negative and 446 are pending.

There have been 64,003 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,359 cases and there are 12,810 cases in children. There have been 9,885 cases in those 65 and older.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.