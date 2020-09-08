Kern County Public Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 30,212 cases and 296 deaths. The department is reporting that 13,360 people have recovered from the virus and 3,148 are presumed recovered. An additional 13,231 are isolated at home and 167 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 145,060 tests have come back negative and 913 are pending.

There are 18,786 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,363 cases while there are 2,547 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,472 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.