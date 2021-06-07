Kern County Public Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 110,395 cases and 1,398 deaths. The department says 39,642 residents have recovered and 68,293 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,057 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 43 are in a hospital.

The department said 398,640 tests have come back negative and 176 are pending.

There have been 66,573 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,029 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,514 in those under 18 and 10,186 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 40 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.