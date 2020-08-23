Kern County Public Health reports 225 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 225 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 28,150 cases and 240 deaths. The department is reporting that 9,535 people have recovered from the virus, 16,835 are isolated at home and 236 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 132,325 tests have come back negative and 938 are pending.

There are 17,530 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 4,969 cases while there are 2,368 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,240 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.