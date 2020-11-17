Kern County Public Health reports 222 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 222 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 37,141 resident cases and 432 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,859 people have recovered from the virus and 8,984 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,793 people are isolated at home and 73 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 203,623 tests have come back negative and 60 are pending.

There are 22,937 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,663 cases while there are 3,172 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,363 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.