Kern County Public Health reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 220 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 5,989 cases and 89 deaths. There are 3,516 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,172 cases while there are 634 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 657 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The department is reporting that 4,002 people have recovered from the virus, 1,752 are isolated at home and 142 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 72,550 tests have come back negative and 727 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up nearly 47 percent. Hispanics represent 62 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.