Kern County Public Health reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases today, and no new deaths.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 110,111 cases and 1,389 deaths. The department says 39,515 residents have recovered and 67,952 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,244 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 40 are in a hospital and 5 are in the ICU.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 37 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.