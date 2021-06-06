Kern County Public Health reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, and zero new deaths.

A total of 110,372 cases and 1,398 deaths have been reported in Kern County since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department says 39,642 residents have recovered and 68,265 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,062 people are isolating at home and state data shows 42 people are hospitalized, while seven people are in intensive care.

The department said 398,301 tests have come back negative and 175 are pending.

There have been 66,561 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,023 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,511 in those under 18 and 10,184 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 40 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.