Kern County Public Health reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 109,676 cases and 1,380 deaths. The department says 39,300 residents have recovered and 67,641 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,335 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 25 are in a hospital.

The department said 392,364 tests have come back negative and 240 are pending.

There have been 66,117 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 19,939 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,386 in those under 18 and 10,143 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 32 cases of the B 117 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B 1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.