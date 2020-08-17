Kern County Public Health reports 218 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 218 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 26,798 cases and 204 deaths. The department is reporting that 8,432 people have recovered from the virus, 17,904 are isolated at home and 248 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 127,741 tests have come back negative and 718 are pending.

There are 16,725 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 4,737 cases while there are 2,230 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,067 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.