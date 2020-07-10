Kern County Public Health reports 216 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 216 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 6,205 cases and 97 deaths. There are 3,664 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,206 cases while there are 646 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 679 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The department is reporting that 4,088 people have recovered from the virus, 1,880 are isolated at home and 138 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 74,692 tests have come back negative and 756 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up nearly 47 percent. Hispanics represent 61 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.