Kern County Public Health reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 243 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 20 new COVID-19 deaths and 243 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 101,613 resident cases and 761 deaths. The department is reporting that 36,298 people have recovered from the virus and 51,483 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,968 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 187 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 325,937 tests have come back negative and 490 are pending.

There have been 61,404 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 18,483 cases while there are 9,481 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 12,178 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.