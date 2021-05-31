Kern County Public Health reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 110,131 cases and 1,389 deaths. The department says 39,515 residents have recovered and 67,985 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,231 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 34 are in a hospital.

The department said 395,434 tests have come back negative and 232 are pending.

There have been 66,409 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 19,991 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,472 in those under 18 and 10,168 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 37 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.