Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 95 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 95 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 29,868 cases and 296 deaths. The department is reporting that 13,034 people have recovered from the virus and 3,142 are presumed recovered. An additional 13,210 are isolated at home and 176 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 142,008 tests have come back negative and 898 are pending.

There are 18,563 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,314 cases while there are 2,515 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,433 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.