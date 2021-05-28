Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 95 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 95 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 109,999 cases and 1,388 deaths. The department says 39,514 residents have recovered and 67,872 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,214 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 35 are in a hospital.

The department said 394,252 tests have come back negative and 249 are pending.

There have been 66,325 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 19,974 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,450 in those under 18 and 10,158 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 37 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.