Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 946 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 946 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 80,674 resident cases and 544 deaths. The department is reporting that 21,710 people have recovered from the virus and 13,285 are presumed recovered. An additional 44,713 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 464 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 286,690 tests have come back negative and 1,010 are pending.

There are 49,272 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 14,450 cases while there are 7,254 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 9,644 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.