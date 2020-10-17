Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 87 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 87 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 33,373 resident cases and 410 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,912 people have recovered from the virus and 5,285 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,740 are isolated at home and 26 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 175,216 tests have come back negative and 278 are pending.

There are 20,707 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,983 cases while there are 2,863 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,813 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.