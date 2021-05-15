Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 86 new cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 86 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 109,272 cases and 1,376 deaths. KCPH is reporting that 38,970 people have recovered from the virus and 67,527 are presumed recovered, an additional 1,376 people are isolating at home. 31 people are in the hospital, with 5 in the ICU.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 20 cases of the B 117 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B 1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

All Kern County residents 12 years old and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

